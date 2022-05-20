CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.78. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Barclays boosted their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.09.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

