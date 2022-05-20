Chardan Capital Trims Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Target Price to $13.00

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PEAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pear Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.55.

NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74. Pear Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

