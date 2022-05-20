Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 93,172 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 177,353 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 117,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

