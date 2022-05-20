Charles Frumberg Sells 11,716 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,243.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at $62,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in PowerFleet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 84,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in PowerFleet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 281,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PowerFleet by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in PowerFleet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PowerFleet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWFL shares. Barrington Research cut shares of PowerFleet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

About PowerFleet (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.