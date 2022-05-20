Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,946,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,274 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Eaton worth $336,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,720,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after buying an additional 274,249 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,517,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,008,000 after buying an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after buying an additional 1,504,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,584,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,151,000 after buying an additional 73,674 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $136.08 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $132.38 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.28 and a 200 day moving average of $157.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

