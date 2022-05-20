Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,454 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of ONEOK worth $397,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

