Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Dollar General worth $288,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after buying an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 42,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $201.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.30. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

