Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,437 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Capital One Financial worth $324,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after acquiring an additional 890,874 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,327,000 after acquiring an additional 543,791 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 436,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after acquiring an additional 292,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after acquiring an additional 274,233 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.83.

Shares of COF stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $111.58 and a one year high of $177.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

