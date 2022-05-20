Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810,866 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.48% of Amcor worth $269,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Amcor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 663.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.42%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $10,716,778.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 917,850 shares of company stock worth $11,616,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

