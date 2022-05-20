Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $348.48 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.87% of Watsco worth $348,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $247.26 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.90 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSO. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.29.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

