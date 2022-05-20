Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 19,703 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,261,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,703 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $277,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $150,453.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,491 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $259.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.66 and a 200-day moving average of $233.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.