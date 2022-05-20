Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 215,180 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,262,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 215,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $360,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,383,000 after buying an additional 194,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,520,000 after buying an additional 260,530 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after acquiring an additional 336,410 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,743,000 after acquiring an additional 258,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $73.33 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,896 shares of company stock worth $24,354,786 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

