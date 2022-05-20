Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,330,461 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,867 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $295,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.22.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

