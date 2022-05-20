Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,102 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.65% of Regions Financial worth $343,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

