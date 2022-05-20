Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,833 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,833 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of HCA Healthcare worth $304,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and have sold 14,380 shares worth $3,723,203. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.38.

NYSE:HCA opened at $203.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.87. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.54 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.