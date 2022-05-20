Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 43,941 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,942,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of American International Group worth $281,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.11.

American International Group stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

