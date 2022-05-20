Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.43

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.43 and last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 28332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

CAKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 51.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 66,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $10,360,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

