Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ CMMB opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $27.92.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Harris Cohen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $45,440 in the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

