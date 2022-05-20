Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives $149.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of LNG traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.59. 20,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,494. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

