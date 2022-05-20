Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 911,948 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,821 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $92,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,656,000 after acquiring an additional 62,579 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,193,000 after buying an additional 343,903 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,345,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,093,000 after buying an additional 256,289 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,208,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,732,000 after buying an additional 311,427 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 312.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,494. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

