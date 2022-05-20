Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CHWWF stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Chesswood Group has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

