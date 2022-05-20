Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.87). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.52% and a negative return on equity of 57.35%. The company had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1,035.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 59,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 459.4% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 220,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.