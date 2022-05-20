Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.41), Briefing.com reports. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
PLCE opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $645.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $113.50.
In related news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLCE. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.29.
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
