Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives $10.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. Chimerix has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $9.29.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 118.41% and a negative net margin of 17,994.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chimerix will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael T. Andriole acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,758.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chimerix by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Chimerix by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Chimerix by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

