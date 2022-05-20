China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Trading Down 27.6%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was down 27.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 9,483,882 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 7,864,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

