Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 12.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $921.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48.

About Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

