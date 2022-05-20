Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Raises Dividend to $0.83 Per Share

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Chubb has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Chubb has a payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chubb to earn $16.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of CB stock opened at $203.88 on Friday. Chubb has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.61 and a 200-day moving average of $200.78. The company has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,989 shares of company stock worth $11,959,061. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Chubb by 331.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 181,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,191,000 after purchasing an additional 172,090 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,932,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 79,611 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

