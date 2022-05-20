CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in CI Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CI Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

