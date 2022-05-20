CIBC Increases H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$17.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.21.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE HR.UN opened at C$13.30 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.68 and a 1-year high of C$17.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 10,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total transaction of C$132,301.00. Also, Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson acquired 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,098.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,098.25.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.