CIBC Trims CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Target Price to C$23.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CIXX. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CI Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.44.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35. CI Financial has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in CI Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

