Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 910.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,794 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of Corteva worth $19,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,029,000 after purchasing an additional 561,390 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,285,000 after purchasing an additional 399,459 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,377,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,464,000 after purchasing an additional 117,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Corteva by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,236,000 after purchasing an additional 678,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $59.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,359,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,178. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.52. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.54.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

