Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 392,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,711,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.09. 1,981,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,341. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock worth $105,795,602.

A number of research firms have commented on BAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

