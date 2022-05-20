Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 575,000 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Aramark by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $32.27. The stock had a trading volume of 952,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Several research firms have commented on ARMK. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

