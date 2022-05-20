Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO traded up $6.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.27. 1,505,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,854. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $276.79 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.