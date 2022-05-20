Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 564.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,327 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $26,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,685,000 after purchasing an additional 308,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,362,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 209,017 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,491,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,967,000 after purchasing an additional 54,739 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.13. 6,925,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,569,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

