Cibc World Markets Corp Has $201.23 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $201,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,869,912,000 after buying an additional 101,173 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,628,795,000 after buying an additional 105,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $30.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,207.68. 1,699,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,817. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,550.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2,720.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,196.49 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,337.74.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

