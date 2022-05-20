Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 200.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,608 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,175,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,665,975. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

