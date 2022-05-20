Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,375 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 73,766 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 22,298 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,205,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.60. 11,366,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,342,868. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

