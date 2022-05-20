Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 12,410 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Stryker by 6,917.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after buying an additional 693,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,679,000 after purchasing an additional 285,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,517,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.25. 1,086,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,698. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.34. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.89.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

