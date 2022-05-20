Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 21,202 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,202 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.98. 1,890,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.35 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Argus cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

