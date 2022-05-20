Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Nicole S. Jones Sells 5,901 Shares

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CI opened at $256.88 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $271.71. The company has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 27.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 92,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after buying an additional 78,232 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.96.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

