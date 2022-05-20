CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CIR. TheStreet downgraded CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CIRCOR International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CIRCOR International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 42,095 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International (Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.