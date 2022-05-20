Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Posts Earnings Results

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

CSCO stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.47. 639,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,419,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.74.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.6% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.