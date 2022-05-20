Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $42.16. 707,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,419,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,022,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

