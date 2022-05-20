Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Cowen

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.16. 707,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,419,204. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $175.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

