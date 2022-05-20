Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,419,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $174.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 54,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. Tobam boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

