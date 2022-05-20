CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading 3.7% Higher

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.52. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 84,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CI&T has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,070,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

