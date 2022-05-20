CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading 3.7% Higher

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.52. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 84,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CI&T has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64.
CI&T Company Profile (NYSE:CINT)
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
