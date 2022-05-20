Citigroup Cuts Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $67.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IART. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.83.

IART opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

