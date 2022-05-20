Citigroup Trims Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Target Price to $125.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $154.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a na rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABT. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.89.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.