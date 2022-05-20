Citigroup Trims EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Target Price to $10.00

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of EVgo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVgo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EVgo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Shares of EVGO opened at $9.39 on Monday. EVgo has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 650,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
