Citigroup Trims EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Target Price to $10.00

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of EVgo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVgo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EVgo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of EVGO opened at $9.39 on Monday. EVgo has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. On average, analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 650,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

